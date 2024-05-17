Netball clubs shining a light, raising funds for special causes

Both of Launceston's Tasmanian Netball League clubs will be playing for more than just two points on Saturday.
With Northern Hawks hosting Cripps Waratah, and Cavaliers hosting Kingston at the same time, the Silverdome will double as the home of a netball festival and a fundraising event.
Life member of the Hawks, Ann Pearce, has had a lot to do with raising awareness for diseases and deficiencies in the past, but for this year's focus of alopecia there is an extra element of care.
Her granddaughter Heidi Edwards, 11, has lived with the condition for about three years.
An auto-immune deficiency, alopecia is the medical term for hair loss, and it has been a condition which Heidi has learnt to manage.
"I'm so proud, she is very positive," Pearce said.
"She's a beautiful kid and she's so kind and has got the biggest heart."
However, despite her bubbly personality and infectious smile, there are times where her alopecia affects Heidi.
"Sometimes when we go into a supermarket or the shopping centre - a lot of times she'll wear just a beanie - and because she doesn't have any eyebrows or eyelashes, the first thing some people do is look at her and go 'poor child, she's got cancer'," she said.
"She finds that challenging, but I think she just turns it into a positive."
Working with Australia Alopecia Areata Foundation, the Hawks' specifically-designed uniforms that will be worn on Saturday will be sold at an auction, with all funds raised going to AAAF.
Besides supporting the foundation, Pearce said people can help those affected by alopecia in the community by "thinking before you assume".
The Cavs will 'Shine a Light for Hannah' when they take to the Silverdome.
Hannah Goddard, a 19-and-under premiership player for Cavaliers, died in 2019 following a four-year battle with cancer.
With her condition requiring regular blood and plasma transfusions, the club has hosted an annual round where they promote blood bank donations since 2021.
Dannie Carstens, who coached Goddard for multiple years, said it was a way the club could honour a person and a player who gave so much to them.
"When you lose anyone it can be really difficult, but to lose someone at such a young age from such a terrible disease, the empathy and the sadness that you have for the family's loss is huge," Carstens said.
"This is a way that we can give back to not only Hannah's family, but the families that are going through some similar situations."
Having become a consistent blood and plasma donor since the birth of her second child, Carstens explained that the process was painless and takes between 30 minutes to an hour, depending on what you give.
And with the Australian Red Cross desperate for more donations during the lean winter period, Carstens said it is a message the club were passionate about spreading.
"It's a two-way thing for us, it's remembering Hannah and the amazing legacy that she left as a person, but also we've got a platform at Cavs and I think it's really important that we do contribute to the community," she said.
"It's just constantly sharing that message, getting onto our social media and working together to do something."
If you would like to donate blood at the Launceston Donor Centre, the building is located at 54 Paterson Street.
