Magistrate shows mercy on a young man who assaulted a police officer

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest has managed to escape a jail sentence after a magistrate chose to show mercy.
Jackson Tyler Creeley of Waverley appeared for sentencing on other charges related to using abusive language to a police officer, breaching his bail and several driving offences.
Creeley's offences all took place between 2021 and 2023. He had not broken any laws since then.
Magistrate Sharon Cure recognised that while Creeley had displayed poor behaviour in the past, he had shown recent signs of maturity.
"It appears that he [Creeley] can be anti-authoritarian while intoxicated," Ms Cure said.
The magistrate pointed out that Creeley would be wise to limit his alcohol consumption and encouraged him "to think seriously about his drinking."
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken told the magistrate that he had managed to find gainful employment as a labourer in concreting and tiling in the last year since his offences.
The 20-year-old had been homeless but now lives in a friend's shed and can shower at his mother's place.
The court acknowledged Creeley couldn't live with his mother full-time due to a strained relationship.
Ms Cure also acknowledged Creeley had difficulty finding a safe and secure rental apartment due to his low income.
"I know how difficult it can be to find a rental property at the moment.
"It is encouraging that you haven't offended for some time, are working, have housing, and will move into a shared house," Ms Cure said.
In sentencing Creeley, Ms Cure imposed a further three-month driving suspension and ordered Creeley to pay an $800 fine.
"I will choose to show some mercy by wavering the court costs as the fine is significant enough," Ms Cure said.
The magistrate warned Creeley, "There will be no excuses if you are found driving in the next three months."
Ms Cure accepted that Creeley was only 18 at the time of his most serious assault offences, that it was his first time drinking heavily, and that he was in the company of much older adults at the time.
"Hopefully, you can continue on the path you've been on [lately], and I won't see you back here again," Ms Cure said.
Creeley, wearing his labouring work-wear, nodded and thanked the magistrate as he left the courtroom.
He will face a dangerous driving case in the Supreme court at a later date.
