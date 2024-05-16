The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Magistrate shows mercy on a young man who assaulted a police officer

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 17 2024 - 8:47am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrates Courts. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Launceston Magistrates Courts. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest has managed to escape a jail sentence after a magistrate chose to show mercy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.