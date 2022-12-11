The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Lease to iconic Launceston building goes up for sale

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:47pm, first published December 11 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cornwall Hotel lease up for sale

The lease to one of Australia's oldest and most historic hotels went up for sale last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.