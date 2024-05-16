$20 million Defence Cadet Facility finally gets on the march

An end to a three year bureaucratic standoff which has held up construction of a $20 million defence cadet facility at Newnham may be in sight.
The facility announced in 2022 was part of a $57.4 million Anglesea Barracks Project announced by the Morison Government as part of the Launceston City Deal.
No construction tender has been let let because the University of Tasmania, Department of Defence and the Tasmanian Government were unable to negotiate a way for the relevant piece of land to be transferred.
The $550,000, 1.23 hectare block at 75 Newnham Rd had an educational covenant which was difficult to remove.
In December last year the Department of Defence set a deadline of February 29 for the land transfer to occur.
The Examiner has been told by the Co-Ordinator General's office that: "A mechanism to lift the education covenant has been identified and work on the details is continuing between parties in a collaborative manner.
"It is hoped the sale to DoD can be completed as soon as practicable.
"All parties remain committed to the cadet facility and are working together positively to enable the sale of land to Defence to proceed.
UTAS Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Services and Operations) Craig Barling said the University strongly supported the development of a cadet facility at Newnham.
"We continue to work with the State Government to facilitate the land transfer the project needs," he said.
"We are aligned on the way forward and I am confident the complex issues will be resolved soon."
The Examiner understands Defence remains committed to development at the Newnham site, subject to the successful land purchase.
