The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tyler Aaron Forbes has pled not guilty to firearm heist

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
December 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shotgun found under accused's bed

An allegedly stolen firearm was found under the bed of a man facing charges over an estimated $20,000 firearm theft, a Supreme Court jury heard on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.