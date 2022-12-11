The first ever colour run in Launceston took place on Sunday to raise awareness for animal rescues and sporting groups.
The event was attended by nearly 800 people who were keen to take part in the last colour run of the year.
Kylie Bielby, co-founder of Colour Frenzy, said a number of colour fun runs take place throughout Australia and the events have managed to raise around $250,000 over four years for animal shelter groups.
"In the past we have gone to Hobart and had big numbers there as well and have had a really good response from the public. Being able to come down to Launceston has been great," Ms Bielby said.
Five colour stations were available throughout the 5km track; pink, green, yellow, blue and purple.
Ms Beilby said the event was loved by people of all ages. "The majority of people would rather walk than run, and we try to make it accessible to people in wheelchairs or prams.
At the end of the race, competitors were given a medal as well as a zooper dooper.
"I think people are not sure what to expect when they sign up and join, but seeing everyone get involved and out moving is why we started it all," Ms Bielby said.
"You don't have to do crazy obstacles or run, or do anything like that. You can walk and take your time, so it makes our day seeing everyone happy and getting out and involve," she said.
The fun run aimed to raise over $5000 for Animal Rescues in Launceston
The event started at 8.30am and finished at 10.00am, just before the rain started to come down on the competitors.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
