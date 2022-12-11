Dorset Council appointed John Marik as its new general manager at a special meeting last week.
His appointment follows the resignation of controversial $250,000 a year general manager Tim Watson, who left the council on December 5.
Mr Marik is currently the director of corporate services with the council, a position he held for the past five years.
He was also acting general manager since late September.
Dorset Mayor Greg Howard said that he was extremely happy to have been able to secure a new general manager with the skills and experience that Mr Marik will bring.
"Not only does John have considerable management experience in local government, he will also bring knowledge and insight based on his work in the private sector through Federal hotels," Cr Howard said.
"John has impressed with his the vision and commitment and I think the community will be pleasantly surprised by John's management style."
Cr Howard said he believed Mr Marik would also bring important specific skills to this most important position in our community.
"These include managing the development of council strategy, delivery of resource sharing arrangements and proactive customer service strategies," Cr Howard said.
"It is an absolute privilege and a dream role to be general manager at Dorset Council. The area is a world class region that punches well above its weight, and the people here make things happen."
"I want to ensure council is easy to deal with and does everything it can to help deliver inter-generational projects that help the region continue to prosper."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
