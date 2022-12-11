The Examiner
John Marik was appointed as general manager for Dorset last week

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 12 2022 - 3:30am
Dorset Hotel in Derby. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Dorset Council appointed John Marik as its new general manager at a special meeting last week.

