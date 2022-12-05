The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery annual report showing an increase in visitors during the year was finalised during the City of Launceston annual general meeting on December 1.
The council received the document during its council meeting held on November 17.
The annual report covered the 12 months of operation for the City of Launceston asset.
Over the course of 12 months, the museum and art gallery welcomed a new General Manager of Creative Arts and Cultural Services, Shane Fitzgerald, in October 2021.
QVMAG launched an exhibitions, programs and events survey in April 2022 with 695 respondents. The survey will help guide the future of the museum and the art gallery.
One of the most significant moves for QVMAG was the release of the futures plan.
The plan is a road map to a new governance structure, a sustainable funding model, improved activation outcomes, and infrastructure overhauls for Royal Park and Inveresk.
The City of Launceston councillors endorsed this plan in June.
The council spent $925,000 on capital works for QVMAG.
Visitation increased by 5.53 per cent. The art gallery had 22,776 visitors, and the museum at Inveresk had 74,484 visitors, with a cumulative total of 97,260 guests.
Some of the 53 volunteers welcomed guests at QVMAG.
There was a total of 29 exhibitions in the 2021-2022 year.
The Butterfly Brilliance Fundraiser raised $42,625.43 for the purchase of specialised entomology cabinets to house the collection.
The 12,000 specimen collection was unveiled in October 2021.
More than 7112 students passed through QVMAG from 371 school visits.
The planetarium at Inveresk had 7823 visitors gazing at the stars this year.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
