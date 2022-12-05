The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG's annual report covers some highlights for the Northern Tasmanian institute

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 5 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The art gallery at Royal Park, one half of QVMAG.

The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery annual report showing an increase in visitors during the year was finalised during the City of Launceston annual general meeting on December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.