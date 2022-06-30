QVMAG Futures Plan 'exciting junction'

Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery on the brink of living up to ifs full potential, City of Launceston councillors say.
Councillors agreed they were on the "cusp of something pretty special" when they voted to endorse the QVMAG Futures Plan.
Deputy mayor Danny Gibson said council and the community were at an "exciting junction."
Mayor Albert van Zetten said he had long seen council struggle with where to go with QVMAG and thanked chief officer Michael Stretton for taking the initiative on the Futures Plan and to QVMAG general manager Shane Fitzgerald for following through.
The recommendation presented to council at their meeting on Thursday, June 30 included committing to the QVMAG's advised governance arrangement to transition to a company limited by guarantee.
Cr Gibson stated City of Launceston would still retain ownership of QVMAG and its assets, in case there was any confusion regarding changes and who owned the museum and art gallery.
Council also committed to an interim transitionary board to be established and governance framework review was commenced which outlines the pathway of transition.
The council will also now lobby the Tasmanian government to increase operation funding for QVMAG.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins said now it was a matter of leading the state government to why QVMAG should get further funding.
Council will also support QVMAG move towards generating their own revenue. The new structure will allow the QVMAG to be registered and endorsed as a recognised charity, meaning they can seek new means of funding.
Cr van Zetten said he along with state, federal and council funds, more Launceston and Tasmanian entrepreneurs would look to donate to QVMAG as a charitable organisation. "I think we'll see significant funds come from many in our c9ommunity who are doing well," he said.
Cr van Zetten also highlighted the important of cultural tourism and what it will bring to Launceston and more broadly Tasmania.
"Cultural tourism is so important in Australia today and the world is something that is growing," he said. "We've seen that and that can happen here. There's no reason why can't it hasn't happened yet ... We need to tap into that as well. And that's what this will do, I believe."
Councillor Tim Walker said QVMAG was something many Launcestonions hold in their hearts. "It's not something we should take for granted," he said.
The final recommendation endorsed by council was QVMAG will now establish and implement an advancement strategy.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
