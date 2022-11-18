Psychologist survey reveals wait crisis

Post COVID, Tasmania has seen an increase in the demand for psychologists.
There is a record number of psychologists who are now unable to see new patients meaning waitlist times are skyrocketing, and that is only within the private sector.
Clinical Psychologist and Director of Windsor Allied Health Charl Fourie, said that the waitlist in his clinic are at eight months for new patients.
"There is an average waitlist time of eight months for our clinical services. People can wait for up to one year for a private psychologist now, and up to two years in the public service." he said.
An Australian Psychological Society survey released shocking data on the changes in psychological demand after the pandemic in public, private and not-for-profit clinics. This survey is based on answers from more than 1400 psychologists throughout Australia.
The findings found that eighty eight percent of psychologists reported an increase demand of the service and thirty three percent, which is one in three psychologists, were unable to see new patients.
Prior to the pandemic, only one in one hundred psychologists were not taking new patients.
Despite the increase in demand, most psychologists have made the effort to see as many patients as possible; but unfortunately, this is not enough.
"I would say that most full time psychologists have the capacity of five to six patients." Mr Fourie said. "We do offer emergency spots with a wait time of eight weeks approximately. But these need to be urgent cases."
Further data from the survey shown that almost one third of psychologists said that from June 2021, they had noticed 'a change in demographic trends in clients' seeking the services they offer. These demographic changes refer to changes in the demand in age groups such as older and younger Australians than in previous years.
For psychologists who were able to take on more patients, sixty four percent reported that their waitlist times had worsened; with an average fifty-five waiting days.
"The problem starts with not having enough professionals in Australia. We are an attractive country to work, but the housing crisis plays a role in getting psychologists to come here from other countries." Mr Fourier said.
"The biggest issue, is the need for provisional psychologists to be under Medicare. If someone is paying for a psychologist, they want to be paying for a senior psychologist."
According to the Australian Psychological Society (APS), The Federal Government is only meeting thirty five percent of its psychology workforce target listed in the National Mental Health Service Planning Framework.
This is the largest shortfall of all mental health professions. The APS recommends practical solutions to be implemented to provide immediate relief, such as the Federal Government investing five million dollars to provide more psychologists within the next two years.
