Winter rules out no confidence motion, but not confident in government

Opposition Leader Dean Winter has ruled out tabling a no confidence motion when parliament returns.
The 35-seat House of Assembly will sit for the first time on Tuesday, May 14 with a minority Liberal government shored up by Jacqui Lambie Network and independent MPs.
Mr Winter said he would not be "reckless with no confidence motions" and instead leave it to Premier Jeremy Rockliff to either succeed or fail based on his ability to placate the crossbench.
"Tasmanians have elected a parliament that's going to be really challenging for the Premier to manage," he said.
"But what I've been clear about since I became leader is that the Labor Party stands for jobs, and we want to make sure we're providing the certainty for jobs in the parliament."
Mr Winter said this should not be mistaken for confidence in the government, and the 10 Labor MPs would offer stability for employers - particularly in the aquaculture and forestry industries - rather than a rubber-stamp for government legislation.
He said Labor would still hold the government to account over its election promises, and would not attempt to "fix the government's mess" with alternative legislation - barring some things like industrial manslaughter laws.
"They've said that there'll be no ramping under this Liberal government, and so we'll hold him to account for that promise," Mr Winter said.
"We'll hold him to account for the state of Tasmania's economy.
"Minority parliaments are generally bad for jobs, bad for business and so we all need to try and manage to provide as much confidence as we can."
Member for Lyons Guy Barnett said the government welcomed the shift in tone from the Opposition Leader, as it would allow parliament to work collaboratively "for the best of Tasmania".
"There was a lot of shenanigans in the past parliament," Mr Barnett said.
"They put on stunt after stunt.
"Tasmanians don't want that they want us to work together in a collaborative approach, in a positive way for the best of Tasmania.
"That's what we're about as a government, and we look forward to all members of parliament following that approach."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.