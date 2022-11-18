Things were a bit different when the Deloraine Fire Brigade formed in 1922.
"They did have some troubles in the early years because there wasn't enough water pressure in the town's pipes," brigade chief Daniel Watson said.
"But ever since then it's been quite a busy brigade."
The volunteer brigade will celebrate 100 years of history on Saturday.
Merging from separate bush and town brigades in the 1980s, the unit has endured a busy past few years, assisting with the Western Tiers fires in 2015-16, and the 2019 Great Lakes fires.
Deloraine firefighters were also called on to assist with the 2016 and 2022 floods.
Mr Watson said the brigade covered Meander, Golden Valley, Mole Creek, Chudleigh and Elizabeth Town, and was one of the busiest in the state.
"We make life as enjoyable as we can, but there's also a lot of times there where we've got a lot of pressure on us," said Mr Watson, who has served the Tasmanian Fire Service for two decades.
"A lot of us spend time away from the fire brigade together. The friendship bond that we've all got together ... we're all pretty tight-knit."
READ MORE: Cesar Penuela to remain in Launceston
Mr Watson said the brigade was keen to add to its 20 members, and urged former firefighters, potential recruits and all interested community members to attend Saturday's open day.
The station's three fire trucks will be on display, as will a vintage fire engine on loan from the historic brigade.
The event runs from 3pm to 8.30pm at Deloraine Fire Station and includes food vans and entertainment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.