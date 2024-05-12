New arrivals and a floral flourish: How Launceston celebrated Mother's Day

Mother's Day means different things to many people, but at its core it is a reminder to give thanks, gratitude and love to the women who've shaped our lives.
To celebrate the day, local mum Tara Hall kept it low-key, going out to breakfast and visiting Riverbend Park with her two sons, four-year-old Harvey and eight-month-old Fletcher, and their grandmother, Nerida Barwick.
"[Harvey] is in kindergarten, so I got some lovely things made for me," Ms Hall said.
Acreage Tasmania owner and founder Zoë Howard said the week leading up to Mother's Day was always the busiest of the year for the local florist.
"The lead up to Mother's Day is always crazy and fun," she said.
"I'm always thankful for my team that pull us all together and delivers all the beautiful flowers to all those mums."
Mrs Howard said the shop always makes sure they are prepared before the big day, catering to many pre-orders and last minute shoppers alike.
"We do a lot of pre-orders because we do live on an island, so we do have to get flowers in from interstate - but we try to set ourselves up for the week as best we can," she said.
Being a mother herself, Mrs Howard said she was looking forward to going home and making woodfired pizzas with her family, relaxing and perhaps enjoying a glass of wine.
Mother's Day was very special for some women at the Launceston General Hospital as they welcomed bundles of joy into the world over the weekend.
Launceston resident Roshani Sedhain got to experience her first Mother's Day as a parent after the arrival of her son Riosh shortly after 4pm on Saturday, May 11.
She and her partner Rabin were happy to welcome the healthy baby boy into their young family, and chose his name after much deliberation.
The couple settled on Riosh because it meant each of the family members' names started with the letter 'R'.
Ms Sedhain said it was "wonderful" to celebrate Mother's Day with her newborn, and she and her partner were looking forward to beginning a new chapter with their son.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.