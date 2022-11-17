When Akila Gunaherath Chandrasekara moved from Sri Lanka to Australian in 2016 she wasn't sure of what path she'd take.
But the pandemic changed all of that.
Moved by the health crisis she saw unfolding around her, Ms Gunaherath Chandrasekara decided to take on a Diploma of Nursing when she relocated to Tasmania last year.
Now, in the final month of her course, she has been recognised for her hard work and community efforts with the 2022 TasTAFE Ueno Award for international students.
"TasTAFE is a wonderful place - if I were somewhere else, I don't think I would have received the same support as I did here," Ms Gunaherath Chandrasekara said.
TasTAFE director of People, Performance and Culture, Jim Burdon, said the soon-to-be nurse had not only achieved academic success, but through her community service efforts at Red Cross Lifeblood and disability support work, had gone above and beyond expectation in her role.
"Akila understands being a disability worker is more than just a job," Mr Burdon said.
"It's a chance to work with purpose, bring her whole self to work, and provide people with disability effective, individualised and self-directed support."
Although Ms Gunaherath Chandrasekara has not yet finished studying, and is still finalising placement at the Launceston General Hospital, she already has a long-term vision for her career with dreams of working for Nurses Without Borders.
"I grew up in Sri Lanka, and I saw people without support," she said.
"And I've seen across the world, when [bad] things happen, people don't get the support they need, so I want to go out there and help with what I can do."
Reflecting on her award, Ms Gunaherath Chandrasekara chalks up her achievements to a simple answer.
"I think I got the award for being myself," she said.
"The only advice I can give to other international students is: trust yourself".
Grace Asomaning was also awarded the runner-up award, and Dewi Chandra was highly commended.
With students from over 30 different countries at TasTAFE, the Ueno award has been presented every year since 1999 to recognise outstanding international students.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
