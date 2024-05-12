A landmark week finally has the Tasmania Devils on firm ground

My feelings about the Tasmania Devils can be compared to watching a Christmas-themed romantic comedy.
The initial excitement of seeing then-AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan award Tasmania a licence for a new club is equivalent to seeing the likes of Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and of course Rowan Atkinson all in the one movie.
But similar to the 'strings attached' relationships that appear to forbid the true love, a polarising stadium-shaped political football proved to be fine-print that could jeopardise the initial excitement.
And then there has been the transition from the State League to a regional model which has caused more awkwardness and angst than the over-protective father trying to figure out the 'new man'.
And said 'new man' has not given a great first impression, with the club postponing their VFL and VFLW entry, a decision that has frayed relationships even more.
Then came the state election, with the stadium and potentially the club itself at stake depending on the result.
The month of campaigning from both sides of the issue, which led up to following the result live on a Saturday night, had all the intensity of a clumsy bachelor's desperate running through a busy airport (hilarity ensues) in the hope of reaching the gate before the love of their life leaves forever.
But the 'will they, won't they?' rom-com specialty that has accompanied the arrival of the Devils feels like it has finally dissipated.
I'm not surprised that Labor changed their mind on the stadium following an unsuccessful election, but Dean Winter's words were a big step for the Devils and their brand-new precinct.
And while there have been many positive steps for the Tasmania Football Club since its launch, the announcement of Brendon Gale as their inaugural chief executive at the beginning of next year ranks as my number one.
Having overseen three premierships in his time at Richmond, the Tasmanian would be sought after by any club in the country and there would be little reason for him to leave the Tigers unless the Devils' project was anything other than concrete.
Bringing Gale on is a massive tick, he is the perfect candidate.
And while I would like to leave it there and say 'happily ever after', this movie is far from finished.
Having selected the architects, the stadium is still nothing but some graphic designs and has far from earned unanimous support from the state.
And the lack of progress with the VFL and VFLW teams is a concern.
More information needs to come out on this front because the silence has created a vacuum of frustration and confusion, especially in the North where the follow-on effects of the teams have been felt the hardest.
But after last week, I can confidently say that the Tasmania Devils...will definitely...play their first AFL game in 2028, I think.
