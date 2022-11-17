The Examiner
Police hunt for Ravenswood post office robber

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:25am, first published 4:30am
An image from CCTV of the man being sought by Launceston CIB

Police are searching for a rifle-wielding man in connection with an alleged aggravated armed robbery at the Ravenswood post office last week.

