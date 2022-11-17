Police are searching for a rifle-wielding man in connection with an alleged aggravated armed robbery at the Ravenswood post office last week.
Police allege the wanted man was one of three involved in a cash robbery from the premises about 6.30am on November 11, 2022.
It is alleged the man was armed with a rifle stock and scope at the time.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said police are seeking public assistance to identify a third person involved in the incident.
"The man is described as around 180cm tall, medium build and was wearing a black hoodie with a white FILA logo grey trackpants, black sneakers with a white sole black cap and camo face covering," the spokesperson said.
The man was seen carrying a blue supermarket bag.
Police have asked that anyone with information that would assist police to identify the man to contact Launceston CIB on 67773981 or report to crimestoppers using reference number OR698253
Also on Thursday two Ravenswood men pleaded not guilty when they appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court in relation to the alleged aggravated armed robbery.
Benjamin Thomas Lynch, 30, and Gavin Andrew Alexander Cameron, 25, were granted bail by Magistrate Evan Hughes to appear on February 7, 2023.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry opposed bail.
Mr Lynch pleaded guilty through defence counsel Fran McCracken to a number of other matters including stealing, drugs charges, receiving stolen property and driving while disqualified.
The matters were adjourned until November 24.
Mr Lynch pleaded not guilty to evading police, possession of ammunition and a breach of a family violence order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.