Mother and baby service promised to be delivered by next year's Mother's Day

A new four-bed Mother Baby Centre in Launceston is due to be operational by next year's Mother's Day.
The $9 million centre was promised by the Liberals during this year's state election, and will be established at the Launceston Health Hub in partnership with Tresillian Family Care.
Tresillian chief executive Robert Mills said besides the four beds, the centre will feature consultation rooms and a mental health practitioner provided by the Gidget Foundation.
He said Tresillian provided telehealth consultations as the first step in care, and a day service which will operate from the Health Hub.
"That will provide weekly day consultations and sleep, settling and feeding strategies and if they need more complex care, they'll come in for the five day, four night stay in the four beds," Mr Mills said.
"We'll take families post-birth up to three years of age, it could be twins or even siblings sometimes with a newborn and a two-year-old for example."
Mr Mills said he expected the centre to benefit up to 500 families a year, and eventually expand the service in Launceston.
"It's something families in Launceston have never had before, that overnight support," Mr Mills said.
"I think it's going to be one of those things where we see investment in the early years and reap big rewards down the track.
"The immediate response will be a relief in complex families needing more acute services that can be provided from the four-bed mother and baby unit."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the service will help hundreds of families in Northern Tasmania.
"The four-bed centre will have rooms where mothers and their babies can stay, in the care of expert nurses, with children aged from newborn to three years old," Mr Barnett said.
"Planning and design work is underway and we expect it will be in operation by this time next year."
