Ben Lomond Ski Patrol celebrates 60-year anniversary

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated November 13 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
Ben Lomond Ski Patrol ambassador David Annear and vice president John Marshall. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Ben Lomond Ski Patrol, the country's second oldest volunteer-led snow patrol organisation, celebrated a new milestone at Adam's Distillery on Saturday, recognising 60 years of service on the mountain.

