Ben Lomond Ski Patrol, the country's second oldest volunteer-led snow patrol organisation, celebrated a new milestone at Adam's Distillery on Saturday, recognising 60 years of service on the mountain.
Between vice president John Marshall and patrol ambassador David Annear they have over 80 years of experience working in the challenging conditions on North Tasmania's popular snow-season slopes, but the life-long members said it went beyond the standard volunteer position.
"You can't pull an ambulance up the middle of a ski field," Mr Annear said. Whether it's transporting, caring for, or locating injured skiers, the role the patrol plays on the mountain is unique for a volunteer position."
Members act as emergency first responders for critically injured people, and require a high degree of medical and first-aid training to assist and transport people from open ski fields to their headquarters surgery.
Within their remit is also ensuring a safe environment to mitigate potential accidents, assessing weather conditions, and closing certain parts of the mountain deemed too treacherous for recreation.
"Our training originally was based on New South Wales paramedic course," said Mr Marshall, who is also the national trainer and assessor for Australia's ski patrol body.
"The training we receive is really remote advanced first aid, we can give certain drugs and take care of patients a lot more than your basic first aid course."
The high pressure work can be both emotionally and physically draining.
For most, this may sound like a tough gig with a short shelf life, but after 47 years, for Mr Marshall it's simply a way of helping out.
"I just enjoy helping people," he said.
"It's just the rewards of being a volunteer ... every time I go up the mountain it's what I want to do, I just want to be there and be a part of the ski patrol."
Mr Annear's story is remarkably similar. What began as a one-off day in the snow has spiralled out to 37 years. And although he has officially retired, the organisation remains a large part of his life.
"You work with a group of people that are highly dedicated, you have a lot of trust in each other. And you need to because you're relying on each other all the time, when you're dealing with casualties," Mr Annear said.
"The rewards are just so incredible - to know you're making a difference on the mountain."
Much of the longevity of the patrol can be attributed to the culture it has fostered, Mr Marshall said. The current president, Alex Findlater, is a third generation ski patrol member.
Families are encouraged to take up the reins, and the skills and knowledge are passed along to anyone enthusiastic enough to take up the challenge.
"We've got a really good young group of kids coming through, who are now taking over that management and fully understand what's happened in the past and how things are going," Mr Marshall said.
"For us handing over, it's really good to actually see that we've mentored these young guys, and to see them taking it on and actually doing a really good job, knowing that it's in safe hands and will continue."
