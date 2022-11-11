Tasmanian senator Tammy Tyrrell has called on the federal Labor government to consider increasing the Medicare rebate for mental health professionals in the hope it will make psychologist and psychiatrist appointments cheaper for the public.
Her comments come in the wake of a report by the Australian Medical Association that detailed the state of the mental health sector.
On the Coast, mental health-related admissions at the North West Regional Hospital increased from 358 to 616 in the 10 years between 2011-12 and 2020-21.
Presentations to the emergency at the same hospital for mental health reasons increased by around 400 between 2010-21 and 2019-20.
Senator Tyrrell was not surprised by the recent AMA report.
"We know that people are struggling to access mental health support, especially in Tasmania.
"I'd like to see more access to preventative mental health care, so people don't get to that last resort where they're presenting to hospital."
She wanted the government to consider increasing the Medicare rebate for mental health professionals.
"We need to look at increasing the Medicare rebate for mental health professionals.
"Currently, some psychologists are only getting $10 or $12 from an appointment.
"It means they have to pass the gap fees on to Tasmanians, who can't afford it."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said that an evaluation of the Medicare Benefits Schedule Better Access initiative, which provides rebates to those who suffer from a diagnosed mental disorder, is due to be finalised before the end of the year.
"Future arrangements under the initiative will be informed by the evaluation findings, together with the work of the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce.
"This will ensure any changes to the initiative are made on the best available evidence and support access to affordable mental health care."
Mr Butler said that the Albanese government had invested over $100 in mental health since coming to power.
"Our government has invested an additional $114 million in mental health measures through the October 2022 Budget, including $47.7 million to deliver on our election commitment to restore a loading to support bulk billed video telehealth psychiatry consultations.
"This means that, from 1 November, Australians living in rural and regional areas and other eligible patients will once again have easier and more affordable access to critical mental health services."
