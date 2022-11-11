Four people charged with aggravated robbery and armed robbery

Tasmania Police's Launceston Criminal Investigation Branch charged four people with aggravated robbery and armed robbery in relation to an alleged incident at City Park.
The charges, which were laid in the 24 hours leading into Friday afternoon, were in relation to two unrelated incidents.
On October 30, police allege an aggravated robbery took place at City Park about 2am.
The victim was walking through the park when he was assaulted and had property stolen. The man's injuries were non-life threatening.
Launceston CIB has also charged a 16-year-old youth from Waverley and a 18-year-old man from Ravenswood in relation to the alleged incident.
In a separate incident, police allege at 6.50am, a person entered a Ravenswood business armed with what appeared to be a firearm. According to police, no one was injured during the incident, however, a quantity of cash was stolen from the premises.
Two offenders were taken into custody shortly after the incident.
On Friday police charged a 30-year-old man from Ravenswood and a 35-year-old man from Ravenswood with aggravated armed robbery. Both have been bailed to appear in court at a later date.
A third offender remains on the run and police would like to hear from any person who saw three men acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the Ravenswood shopping area in the early hours of Friday.
Information can be provided by contacting Tasmania Police on 131 444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.