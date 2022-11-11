The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police charge four people in unrelated incidents of robbery

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four people charged with aggravated robbery and armed robbery

Tasmania Police's Launceston Criminal Investigation Branch charged four people with aggravated robbery and armed robbery in relation to an alleged incident at City Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.