Almost two years ago, in February 2021, and Adams Distillery co-owners Adam Saunders and Adam Pinkard were standing in the ruins of the dream they had founded just five years earlier.
A fire had ripped through the distillery shed of their gin and whisky still in Perth, 15 minutes' drive south of Launceston, destroying critical infrastructure and leaving an employee severely burned.
"It devastated everything, it injured one of our employees and it sort of changed our lives," Mr Saunders said.
"We got hit with a double whammy," said Mr Pinkard.
"We were already dealing with COVID as an issue, with closed borders and reduced trade and everything was down. And then the fire came on top of that," he said.
The "Adams Family" - as the pair are affectionately labeled by their employees - admit they entertained doubts about whether they would ever recover.
"We got hit with with the worst tragedy of our lives, coupled with one of the worst global economic tragedies. So we had to make the decision - do we close the doors, or do we rebuild?" Mr Pinkard said.
"We chose to rebuild."
Now two years on, and the pair said they are getting ready to begin the first gin and whisky production since the fire.
This week, the business accepted delivery of two 1500-litre gin stills - a big jump in capacity over the single 100-litre gin still being used prior to the fire.
Mr Saunders said they had also received the first five of a planned ten new 12,000-litre whisky fermenters.
"This is the first day of any infrastructure coming on to site, since we started rebuilding in May last year, and it's very exciting seeing everything coming into place, starting to see what was our dream come back into fruition," he said.
"It's been quite the journey to get to this point, there's been a lot of heart break, a lot of stress, a lot of bits and pieces to comprehend with the massive upheaval of the business."
The pair expect to resume producing gin and whiskey from March or April next year.
The Adams Family is more than just rebuilding, however.
The new equipment being installed will boost whiskey production capacity nearly threefold, from 750,000 bottles per year prior to the fire to 2 million bottles per year.
Gin production capacity, which was at just 10,000 bottles per year two years ago, is also set to increase to 2 million bottles per annum.
Mr Saunders and Mr Pinkard said although their insurer, QBE paid out promptly after the fire, they struggled to raise further funds from banks.
It forced them to turn to equity investors, and the infrastructure they are now installing represents about $10 million in new investments.
They will also use up another $5 million a year once production gets going - their whisky takes about three years to mature.
"By the time we sell our first whisky made in the new system, we are going to be about $20 million into the new investment that was needed to keep going," Mr Pinkard said.
"We won't have significant levels of product available until we have spent three or three and a half years producing. It's a very capital-hungry business," Mr Saunders said.
He said the new production system was designed to provide economy of scale and efficiency, and to "future-proof" the business.
"During the rebuild, we've taken the opportunity to make some efficiencies with capacity, with sizes and production levels, and we've become very competitive on the world stage," he said.
Being competitive on the world stage means producing more than 1000 litres per week, he said.
"Most Australian distilleries are small, so most of the world don't get to try Australian whisky unless they come to Australia. We want to change that," Mr Pinkard said.
Once complete, the revamp will make Adams Distillery the second-biggest in the state, behind Hellyers Road in Burnie, according to Mr Saunders.
Another part of the business is tourism.
The Adams have rebuilt the old distilling shed as a function centre, and they said there is a steady flow of business for the space from weddings, business events and other gatherings.
They also want to take advantage of the surge in interest in industrial tourism.
"We want to open up for tours again, show our production system off, and we've got a pretty exciting public open space with parklands and water features. It's all going to be part of the expansion," Mr Saunders said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.