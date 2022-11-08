The legal fate of all five people accused of murder rested on whether Cody Sheehan acted in lawful self defence when he struck Bobby Medcraft with a sword, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Justice Robert Pearce began summing up the case which entered its sixth week.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 33, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck by Mr Sheehan with a sword to the back of the leg causing death through blood loss and that all are criminally responsible. The Crown says the five formed a common purpose to inflict physical violence on the 23-year-old Mr Medcraft.
"If he [Mr Sheehan] acted in lawful self defence neither he nor any of the others can be guilty of murder," Justice Pearce said.
He said that the jury should consider that it was considering five separate trials. "I think more so than any other case I have dealt with the jury must consider the case against each accused separately," he said.
Mr Sheehan gave evidence that he took the sword to Ritchie avenue in the back of the car but took it out after hearing Mr Ford say that he had been stabbed.
He said that he was waving the sword around so that no one could come near him when Mr Medcraft came from his left and he swung the sword in a backhand motion. Witness Jake McDonald gave evidence that he saw a sweeping motion of the sword when Mr Medcraft was face down in a garden bed.
The state of mind of Mr Sheehan at the time of the fatal blow was a key.
He said that the Crown was not asserting that Mr Sheehan intended to cause death and none of the other accused caused the death.
However, he said that alternative pathways to guilt existed.
He said that if Mr Sheehan intended to cause bodily harm and knew that it was likely to cause death in the circumstances he could be guilty.
Justice Pearce said he could also be guilty if striking with the sword was an unlawful act, that is not in self defence, which he knew, or ought to have known, was likely to cause death. He said that the prosecutor in the case had tended to focus on the latter pathway.
He said that the jury could consider the state of knowledge, intelligence and capacity of Mr Sheehan at the time he struck the blow whether, if he had stopped and thought about it, whether there was a real chance that Mr Medcraft might die.
In summing up Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro said that anyone would know that a strike to the leg with a sharp and heavy sword was likely to cause death.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson said that the breaking of bottles at Ritchie avenue escalated the event from testosterone-based stupidity to a conflict that required the use of a weapon in self defence.
During the trial the jury has heard that a mistaken Snapchat message sent by an associate of Mr Medcraft to Mr Ford led to threats and abuse and two discrete confrontations in the street.
The eight man four woman jury is almost certain to begin its deliberations on Wednesday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
