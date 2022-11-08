The Examiner
Cody Sheehan's state of mind at time of fatal blow critical

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 5:15pm
Bobby Medcraft (centre) with family members

The legal fate of all five people accused of murder rested on whether Cody Sheehan acted in lawful self defence when he struck Bobby Medcraft with a sword, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

