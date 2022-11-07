Tasmanian seaweed cultivation group Sea Forest will address world leaders in the upcoming COP27 meeting in Egypt.
Sea Forest cultivates Asparagopsis, a type of red algae with unique characteristics enabling it to breakdown enzymes in livestock when consumed that would normally create methane.
Sea Forest chief executive Sam Elsom said the company developed as a response to the need to act on climate change.
"There was some very exciting science that showed a small dietary inclusion of a red seaweed called Asparagopsis, which yielded a 98 per cent abatement in livestock methane levels," Mr Elsom said.
"The issue when we started looking into it was that no one knew how to grow it and there was no commercial supply. We started Sea Forest with the goal of building our capabilities and know-how for large scale commercial supply.
He said seaweed, like all plants, capture carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and create oxygen.
"They de-acidify our oceans which is critically important," Mr Elsom said.
"What makes it unique is that it's one of 14,000 recorded species that has these small gland cells inside it, and inside that cell are over 27 bioactive compounds.
"It creates these compounds from the seawater and when fed to livestock in a very small dietary inclusion, it disrupts the enzymatic pathway that would produce methane."
He said it's the only seaweed they know of with these special properties.
"We've established a number of facilities down the Southeast coast of Triabunna, and a new facility purchased in Swansea as well," he said.
"We're now working with livestock producers across dairy, beef and the wool sector to de-carbonise supply chains."
Mr Elsom said he hopes to see a greater emphasis on the importance of green commercialisation in the COP27 summit.
"I think this COP is about implementation and adaptation. While we can grow a lot of seaweed, the impact we create can only be realised through collaboration," he said.
"I'm hoping we can use the platform to share our journey and challenges we've faced in commercialising what is a very exciting technology that can deliver a significant reduction in methane emissions.
"They're calling this COP a watershed moment. In some respects that's almost overdue; we're in the end of 2022 and have seven years until 2030 with a huge amount of work to do."
Mr Elsom said he hopes to scale their impact in emissions reductions over the next 12 months.
"Additionally, we want to bring products to market that will drive a greater demand for decarbonisation in the beef and dairy industry."
"It's an honour to be invited to attend. Sea Forest has a very important story to tell in the context of methane emissions and an important solution for countries who hope to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent."
