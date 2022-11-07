Premier Jeremy Rockliff has guaranteed his government will not increase its financial commitment to a proposed new stadium in the state.
He also "unequivocally" confirmed that the North will not lose any AFL content should the $750 million Hobart development go ahead.
However, Mr Rockliff declined to answer whether he thought most Tasmanians wanted the stadium, was vague about AFL and Cricket Australia financial commitments and refused to say whether the state might cease funding Hawthorn and North Melbourne deals as his predecessor Peter Gutwein implied.
He was also non-committal about what would become of Bellerive Oval should all major cricket fixtures be moved to the new stadium.
In an exclusive interview with The Examiner, the Premier was asked whether he would maintain Mr Gutwein's stance if the deal fell through and the state was not granted the AFL's 19th licence.
He replied: "I remain confident that it won't come to that, and the AFL will be on the right side of history and Tasmania will secure its own team."
A decision on whether Tasmania will be admitted to the national competition - which was expected in August - has yet to be announced and while the existing sponsorship deals have ceased, Hawthorn last week unveiled their 2023 apparel with the Tasmanian logo again prominent.
In addition to paying $375 million toward the proposed 23,000-seat stadium at Macquarie Point, the state government has committed $12 million in annual funding over a 12-year term to support an AFL team.
Mr Rockliff said that commitment will not increase, with the $375 million shortfall to be found from other sources.
"We have been very clear that our contribution will be capped at 50 per cent, with additional funding sought from different levels of government, private equity partners and the AFL," he said.
"Our offer is very much in line with the current financial commitment the Government makes annually to the Hawthorn and North Melbourne football clubs."
Why does a state of 500,000 people need a third major stadium? Do you think most Tasmanians want another stadium?
The Tasmanian Liberal Government has put forward a bold offer for a standalone AFL and AFLW team.
Separately, we know that for the team to be successful, for attraction, player retention and to optimise economic returns, the business case for the team outlined the need for infrastructure to support this, including a stadium.
As Premier, it was important the returns and benefits of a new stadium stacked up not only for an AFL team, but far more broadly, and for the whole state.
Pre-feasibility studies clearly demonstrate a stadium, as part of a broader arts, cultural and sporting precinct on Hobart's waterfront, will unlock events Tasmania cannot currently secure, and will deliver through a multi-use strategy 950 FTE jobs a year and inject $85 million into the economy.
This is in addition to the $120 million a year an AFL and AFLW team will deliver for the State.
The recent Commsec report confirmed our economy is once again leading the nation, but we cannot sit on our hands.
The only way to continue this momentum is to keep investing to create jobs and deliver transformational infrastructure that will set our State up for the long-term, and that's exactly what we are doing.
The state government spent $15 million upgrading Bellerive Oval for the 2015 Cricket World Cup. The ground has not reached capacity in the seven years since. What makes you think there will be capacity crowds at a new stadium, let alone the number expected by your PricewaterhouseCoopers report?
This will be a destination precinct.
I could not be more confident that if we have a world-class stadium, at a world-class location, Tasmanians and interstaters will turn up.
Importantly, a new arts, entertainment and sporting precinct will be much more than an AFL stadium.
It will be an important multi-purpose entertainment venue - supporting conferences, entertainment, sport and arts on a scale never before possible in Tasmania.
If all major cricket fixtures are moved to a new stadium, what will become of Bellerive?
Bellerive is and will remain an important stadium for the State to host sporting content.
Will Cricket Australia contribute towards the cost of a new stadium and what guarantee do you have that the AFL will make a significant contribution?
We have been very clear that our contribution will be capped at 50 per cent, with additional funding sought from different levels of government, private equity partners and the AFL.
Work is now underway on further feasibility work, including the development of a business case. Once this is completed, and subject to being granted our own licence, we will begin discussions on funding arrangements.
Since the last two expansion clubs and their stadiums were largely funded by the AFL, why is Tasmania expected to foot the majority of the bill for its licence?
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will deliver substantial social and economic benefits for the whole State.
Our commitment will support the establishment of our own AFL and AFLW teams, and the increase in annualised funding will ensure both teams are set up for success the moment they enter the field.
Our offer is very much in line with the current financial commitment the Government makes annually to the Hawthorn and North Melbourne football clubs, but the return on investment of having our very own State team is much more significant to the Tasmanian economy, the game and, importantly, our communities.
Can you guarantee that a new stadium in Hobart will not mean less men's AFL games in Launceston?
It is paramount to the success of a new Tasmanian team that content is played in the North and the South and the North will unequivocally not lose any content - in fact, both the North and North West will actually gain matches, including premiership season, pre-season, AFLW, VFL and VFLW.
It's also our expectation that big games will be played both in the North and the South, spreading the economic benefits in every region.
Tasmania already has two other oval stadiums but no elite-standard rectangular stadiums. It also has more registered soccer players than footballers. Would the state not be better served by continuing to push for an A-League franchise and stadium instead of AFL?
While we will continue to have conversations around the A-League, Tasmanians have waited long enough for our own AFL and AFLW teams. Tasmania is an AFL heartland and it's now or never, and I am confident that we will bring this home and finally deliver Tasmanians with an AFL and AFLW team of our own.
A lot of Tasmanians jumped on board the JackJumpers because they had no existing NBL allegiances. Why would the state's dyed-in-the-wool AFL fans swap clubs to support a Tasmanian team?
The same argument might've been used to prevent the entry of the Crows, the Eagles, the Swans, or the Bears/Lions into the AFL, and I know none of those states have the same passion for Australian Rules that Tasmanians have.
I am confident that Tasmanians will get behind our own team the instant they run out onto the field.
More than that, it will give our young boys and girls the chance to get behind their own team, along with creating a pathway for them to represent their own State on the national stage.
The 100,000 Tasmanians who signed up for our Believe campaign, would be engaged with early to ensure that we effectively harness the passion and aspirations that Tasmanians share for AFL footy.
If this falls through and Tasmania is not granted a licence, will the state cease funding Hawthorn and North Melbourne deals as your predecessor Peter Gutwein said it would?
I remain confident that it won't come to that, and the AFL will be on the right side of history and Tasmania will secure its own team.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
