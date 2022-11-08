Timeline to open St Marys Pass set as work begins

You are previewing a draft story.
Design and planning work has started on a gabion retaining structure to fix landslips and undermining on Esk Main Road through St Marys Pass.
A Department of State Growth spokesperson said they are fast-tracking engagement of a contractor and designing the repair.
"It is important that we get the design right for a long-term fix," they said.
Elephant Pass remains open to all road users with a reduced speed limit. A short section has also been reduced to one lane.
"We are aware there is additional traffic travelling on Elephant Pass, and we are monitoring the road closely," the spokesperson said.
"The monitoring shows that it remains safe for traffic with the additional measures we have put in place, and there is no need to close the road.
"Designs are underway to rebuild Railton Road to be more resilient to future flooding events. We are continuing to clean up the road while this work takes place."
Initial clean-up of debris has been done on the Poatina Road landslip, and damaged culverts are being replaced to allow greater water flow and help reduce the impact of future severe weather events.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
