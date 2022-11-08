The Examiner

Plans to fix landslips at St Marys Pass begins

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 8 2022 - 3:30pm
Timeline to open St Marys Pass set as work begins

Design and planning work has started on a gabion retaining structure to fix landslips and undermining on Esk Main Road through St Marys Pass.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

