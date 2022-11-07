The Examiner
Police and emergency services attended a report of a 4WD vehicle roll-over East Sandy Point Road, Bridport

By Grayson Genders
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 8:01am
Tasmanian Police badge

Tasmania Police and emergency services attended the scene of an off-road single-vehicle crash near East Sandy Point Road, Bridport, last night.

