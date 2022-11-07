Tasmania Police and emergency services attended the scene of an off-road single-vehicle crash near East Sandy Point Road, Bridport, last night.
Police said a man, 18, and a woman, 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after their 4WD, a Mitsubishi Pajero, rolled over on a section of beach accessed about 6.20pm on Monday.
The man then contacted triple zero for assistance, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Both occupants were treated at the scene and airlifted to the Launceston General Hospital.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances relating to the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 131 444.
