The Dorset Council and its controversial, $250,000 a year general manager Tim Watson are set to part ways.
The Examiner understands that Mr Watson has resigned and will leave the council from December 5.
Mr Watson, who is on leave, will not work at the council for the intervening period.
The terms and conditions of his departure are expected to remain confidential through a non-disclosure agreement binding on both parties.
It was expected that mayor Greg Howard would brief councillors on the outcome on Tuesday afternoon.
A number of issues had caused councillors' concern during the year but an extraordinary letter that Mr Watson distributed to councillors in October brought matters to a head.
In the legal letter written by Hobart legal firm Dobson Mitchell Allport Mr Watson accused Mr Howard of bullying and harassing him.
It is understood that Mr Watson made six major complaints about six incidents commencing with the Mayor's handling of the Derby Maintenance depot issue.
Mr Watson oversaw a process in which an "unauthorised and illegal" municipal depot was built on Crown Land and a mining lease at Briseis Hole, Derby.
Mr Watson had been advised several times by Government departments that it did not have permission to build.
In August councillors were blindsided when Mr Watson left from New Zealand to fly to Whistler, Canada to research Whistler's mountain bike tourism business model, how the municipality managed housing affordability and supply, and to gauge Derby's trail quality against an international competitor.
The trip cost the council $5000 with Mr Watson paying personally for any additional expenditure.
Some councillors were concerned that the trip was 'not a good look' so soon after a 4.5 per cent increase in rates in the municipality. It is understood Mr Watson believed Mr Howard had provided insufficient support over the trip.
Dorset Mayor Greg Howard said would not comment on the outcome.
Mr Watson did not respond to a written request from the Examiner for comment.
In September, The Examiner reported a case from the Launceston Magistrates Court in which a Derby man pleaded not guilty to intimidating and assaulting Mr Watson on April 14, 2022.
Police allege that the 59-year-old man intimidated a public officer at Derby by saying "I'm going to get you", "come around the back of the house and we'll sort this out now" and "come on we'll sort this out now".
He is also alleged to have assaulted a public officer by "pushing your chest into him and grabbing his arm".
The case is set for hearing next year along with an application by Mr Watson for a restraining order.
The Examiner understands that one of the controversial issues between Mr Watson and councillors was over the annual budget and the 4.5 per cent rate increase.
It is understood Mr Howard opposed Mr Watson's plan for a higher rate increase. The Dorset Council annual report suggests the highest paid council officer earns between $240,001 and $260,000.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
