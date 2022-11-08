The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tim Watson will leave the $250k job on December 5

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:23am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Departing Dorset Council general manager Tim Watson on a Deby mountain bike trail

The Dorset Council and its controversial, $250,000 a year general manager Tim Watson are set to part ways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.