The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Burnie murder trial: defendant takes stand

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:23am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murder accused claims lethal blow was self defence

A man accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft struck him with a backhand blow, a Supreme Court jury heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.