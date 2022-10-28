Murder accused claims lethal blow was self defence

A man accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft struck him with a backhand blow, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 33, gave evidence in a robust morning punctuated by objections from the defence.
Justice Robert Pearce made several rulings as crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro clashed with defence counsel Greg Richardson.
Mr Sheehan, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and all are criminally responsible. The defence argues they acted in self defence or defence of another.
Mr Sheehan said that he could not remember what happened but that it had come back in dreams since.
Being examined by Mr Richardson, Mr Sheehan said he got out of the car at Ritchie Avenue.
He said he heard Mr Ford had been stabbed and went back to the car to grab the knife.
He said he saw blood on Mr Ford.
"I started walking to where Lucas was and I swung it so no one could come near me," he said.
"Mr Medcraft was coming from my left and I backhanded at his legs to stop him attacking me.
"He fell to ground face first I believe."
He said he was scared.
Mr Sheehan wept at times during his testimony.
He said he had struck only one blow before returning the sword to the car.
Under cross examination by Mr Shapiro Mr Sheehan said he didn't realise he had cut Mr Medcraft.
"You didn't cut him, you chopped him when he was on the ground," Mr Shapiro said.
"No," Mr Sheehan said.
Mr Shapiro suggested Mr Sheehan told police a number of deliberate lies.
"They weren't all lies," Mr Sheehan said.
During cross examination Mr Richardson objected several times alleging unfair questions.
"I'd ask Mr Richardson not to object when the cross examination is going well for the Crown," Mr Shapiro said.
"That's a disgrace," Mr Richardson said.
Mr Sheehan agreed that he must have kicked Mr Medcraft because forensic scientists found blood spatter on his shoes.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
