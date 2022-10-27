Coronial report released into the disappearance of a Tasmanian nomad

A coronial report into the death of a Peter Henrich, a man who is believed to have gone missing sometime in later 2017 in Poatina, has been released.
Peter Henrich, a 57-year-old man at the time of his disappearance, was born in Germany before migrating to Australia with his family in 1986.
The coronial report revealed was married for nine years, before he divorced his partner in 1999. It was also revealed that Mr Henrich had no children.
Medical records from a mental health facility in Western Australia show Mr Henrich was admitted voluntarily in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
During these admissions, he described struggling with his mental health, feeling socially isolated, demoralised and impoverished.
According to the report, evidence indicates that Mr Henrich has not been seen or heard of by family or friends since 2015.
It is assumed Mr Henrich arrived in Tasmanian sometime in 2016, with recorded encounters with Tasmania Police due to living in his van when it was parked in public places in Strahan in October 2016. Potaina in March 2017 and Conara in October 2017.
On December 17, 2017, a man noticed Mr Henrich's van parked in a large gravel area in Potaina, and noticed it again on January 2, 2018.
The man checked on the vehicle and found the van empty with its doors open, many water bottles and camping gear in the back. He made note of the van's registration number and contacted police.
The following day police found keys in the van's ashtray but were unable to locate a mobile phone or wallet, but no sign of Mr Henrich could be found.
After a failed foot search of the general area, police broadened the scope of their search but were still unable to locate him.
Coroner Simon Cooper said although Mr Henrich's body had not been found, there was sufficient evidence to conclude that he was dead.
Mr Cooper said, the fact Mr Henrich was never seen or heard of again, and the fact that Centrelink, banking institutions, prisons and hospitals were unable to offer any evidence that he was still alive.
Henrich's bank accounts
Mr Henrich's NAB account was used on a total of 34 occasions between 31 December 2017 and 5 January 2018.
On January 5, 2018, police apprehended George Maxwell Chaplin and Caitlin Eileen Cooper, who according to Mr Cooper, had been using Mr Henrich's bankcard unlawfully.
They were subsequently charged with 34 counts of computer-related fraud, and one count of unlawful possession of property namely Mr Henrich's wallet, drivers licence, centre link healthcare card, centre link statement, vehicle registration papers and NAB bankcard.
Chaplin and Cooper told police that they found Mr Henrich's wallet with the bankcard in it. Although accompanying police back to the general area where Mr Heinrich's van was found they could not identify where they claimed they found the wallet.
They both denied any knowledge of what had happened to Mr Henrich.
The Examiner does not suggest Chaplin and Cooper had anything to do with Mr Henrich's death.
Mr Cooper said he could not exclude the possibility that Chaplin or Cooper were involved in Mr Henrich's disappearance, even though they denied it to investigators.
"In all the circumstances I am satisfied to the requisite legal standard Mr Henrich is dead and has been since on or shortly after 2 November 2017," Mr Cooper said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
