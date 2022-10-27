Despite earning more revenue than the previous financial year, TT-Line posted a $14 million loss in 2021-22.
The state-owned company's annual report was released on Thursday, which showed total revenue grew from $213.9 million to $240.8 million, but so did the company's after-tax loss - from $6.7 million to $14 million.
In his report, TT-Line chief executive Bernard Dwyer said the company's performance continued to be impacted by COVID-19, increased business costs, fuel costs, and a revaluation of the Spirit of Tasmania vessels.
Company chairman Michael Grainger said the vessels were valued at 54.5 million euros each in 2022, which was a drop on the 60 million euro valuation the year before.
He said sailings increased in 2021-22 due to increased demand and passenger numbers grew by almost 50,000 - from 234,725 people to 284,323 people.
Despite the increase, Mr Grainger said the number of passengers on sailing was below expectations.
He said the COVID-19 effect on passenger number and passenger vehicle numbers was partially offset by an improved freight volume performance.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
