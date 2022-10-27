Three in the race for Launceston deputy mayor

There are three clear leaders in the race for Launceston council's right hand job.
At 8.30pm on Thursday, the results of the first count came in for City of Launceston's deputy mayor.
There is no clear winner with the first preference counts. Newcomer Matthew Garwood holds a lead with 22 per cent of votes, councillor Hugh McKenzie holds 19 per cent and next highest at 17 per cent is fellow councillor Andrea Dawkins.
Mr Garwood received 8355 first preference votes, Cr McKenzie received 7242 and Cr Dawkins received 6476.
It will come down to how the votes are transferred as other candidates are excluded. Jarrod Murray will be excluded first but his 864 votes won't make any difference to the race.
Kirsten Ritchie and Tim Gunton are likely to be excluded next.
The 37,863 are spread across 8 candidates, with the role to go to whoever gets the majority votes of around 18,000.
The count had closed so the final results won't be revealed until sometime Friday.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
