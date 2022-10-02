Representatives from a state-wide advocacy group have called for council candidates across Tasmania's 29 municipalities to understand the significance of one key industry leading up to election time.
Tasmanian Farmers & Graziers Association president Ian Sauer said it was crucial each individual elected to local government understood the importance and contribution of agriculture and farmers in their area.
"Many candidates don't understand agriculture or what the industry contributes to their municipality's economy, let alone the states, for which it also provides social and environmental benefits," he said.
Mr Sauer said local government had a significant impact on rural communities and the farmers within them, particularly through the provision of "obvious" services such as infrastructure they could move their produce on, like roads and bridges.
Conversely, he said that farmers were hit with increased rates and levies, while having to work through planning frameworks.
"Every one of those things is a significant cost born by the farmer, usually for the benefit of the general community," he said.
"We want to make sure local government candidates can best value add that process."
Mr Sauer called on all TFGA members to ask candidates in their municipalities how they would support the management of local government infrastructure and asset improvement, what their stance on economic development was within their electorate, whether they'd drive councils to be run efficiently to ensure downward pressure on council rates and fees, and lastly how they intended to support the agricultural industry.
Mayor Mary Knowles said the Northern Midlands was 95 per cent agricultural and called the industry "extremely important".
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said he felt most residents didn't realise how much agriculture contributed to the area, or how much of its rate base was funded by farmers who sometimes paid up to 15 times the rates most residents in the area paid.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
