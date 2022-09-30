The Examiner
Launceston General Hospita structural and cultural change to prevent future child abuse horrors

By Isabel Bird
September 30 2022 - 6:30pm
Shake-up at the Launceston General Hospital after child abuse horrors

The discovery of child sexual abuse at the Launceston General Hospital has led to a shake-up of its senior management, with a new chief executive, a new executive director of medical services, and other new executive roles created.

