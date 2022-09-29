The Examiner
Tasmania's Integrity Commission calls for campaign donation disclosures for local government candidates.

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:22am, first published 3:30am
Investigation finds Tasmanian councillor agitated for prominent property developer

The state's Integrity Commission has recommended councillors be legislatively required to disclose personal and financial interests as well as campaign funding for election candidates.

