Jury delivers verdict in trial of man claiming to be meth user, not dealer

It took just an hour for a Burnie jury to decide an East Devonport methamphetamine user was not guilty of drug trafficking.
Jade Anthony Charles was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and stood trial in the Supreme Court in Burnie this week.
The charge related to a police search of his Murray Street home on December 15, 2020, during which about 34 grams of methamphetamine was found along with more than $9000 in cash.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson said in opening statements that it was conceded his client did indeed have a substance abuse problem and was a methamphetamine user.
He also said Mr Charles ran an automotive repair and restoration business from the home, and that it was a house that had frequent and numerous visitors.
Mr Richardson said the jury must be wary to distinguish between a drug user and a drug seller, and they were informed of the laws relating to "traffickable quantities" of illicit substances.
Prosecutor Peter Sherriff told the jury that the Crown must prove that Mr Charles was the person in possession of the drugs when they were found.
The jury was told that the largest quantity of meth, about 31.5 grams, was found in a black bumbag along with about $3000 cash.
Mr Richardson said the bumbag did indeed belong to his client, but said that did not mean the drugs nor the cash were his.
Mr Charles' ex-partner Kayla Hunter told the jury that the bumbag often had an ice pipe and small quantities of meth inside it, and that it was passed around among visitors to the house, which she agreed was "a bit of a party place".
However, she also told the jury that on the day of the police search and for about three days beforehand, she and Mr Charles had not been present at the house.
The 12-person jury deliberated for about an hour on Thursday afternoon before returning a unanimous not guilty verdict.
Justice Tamara Jago thanked the jury for their service and relieved them.
