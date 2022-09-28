Law protects LGH staff from being fired despite child abuse failures

A law protecting commission of inquiry witnesses from dismissal, despite their failures to protect children, is preventing the government from standing down managerial staff at the Launceston General Hospital.
Greens health spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff again questioned Premier Jeremy Rockliff on whether or not any staff at the LGH had been stood down, or had ED5 investigations commenced on them, following their testimony at the commission of inquiry.
"We asked what action you have taken about the shocking failures of multiple LGH managers in relation to child sex abuse. Your vague non-answer has left us and many others deeply concerned," Dr Woodruff said.
"The public needs confidence that the LGH's culture of non-accountability is being stamped out today, not avoided until sometime late next year...Have any managerial staff at the Launceston General Hospital been stood down, or ED5 investigations commenced, due to their recent admitted failures to notify and act on child sexual abuse?"
Mr Rockliff said the government needed to comply with the Commission of Inquiry Act 1995.
"The house is aware that in 2021, in preparation for the commission of inquiry, that amendments were made to that Act to provide protections to employees to give evidence, and I note all parties supported those amendments," Mr Rockliff said.
"I must maintain confidentiality and it is not appropriate for me to comment on specific cases or allegations."
Those laws provide protection from dismissal and prejudice to anyone working in the state service who gave information to the commission of inquiry.
Specifically, the government cannot fire an employee based on evidence provided to the commission.
In May Mr Rockliff said anyone providing information to the commission has rights and protections.
"Including that state service employees cannot be prejudiced against or dismissed; others cannot try to prevent employees from providing information to the commission; and employees cannot have any punitive measures taken against them because they provided information to the commission," he said.
