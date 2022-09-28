The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Commission of Inquiry Act prevents firing of LGH management who failed to protect children

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Law protects LGH staff from being fired despite child abuse failures

A law protecting commission of inquiry witnesses from dismissal, despite their failures to protect children, is preventing the government from standing down managerial staff at the Launceston General Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.