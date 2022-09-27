Rockliff asked why LGH staff still working after child abuse failures

The Examiner
Government asked why LGH staff still working after child abuse failures

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 27 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:03am
The Tasmanian government is being questioned over its continued employment of managerial staff at the Launceston General Hospital who "actively distorted evidence" of child abuse and "failed in their obligations as mandatory reporters".

IB

Isabel Bird

