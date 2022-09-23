Community behaviour in Launceston is significantly better than 20 years ago, says retiring Inspector Scott Flude.
Inspector Flude farewelled Tasmania Police earlier this month after 42 years serving the state's North and North-West.
Assessing the landscape in Launceston, he pointed to the rarity of arrests at high-attendance events such as Agfest, Supercars Tasmania and AFL games.
"When I came to Launceston in 1995, every Friday night we'd have 10 drunk people in the laneway that had started a brawl, fallen in front of a car out on the road and anti-social behaviour was rife," he said.
"We don't have any of that any more. I drive through Launceston on a Friday or Saturday night and it's like the old Tuesday nights were."
The stats back up his claims.
Tasmania Police's annual crime statistics show just 25,750 total offences were recorded statewide in 2021-22, compared to 51,446 in 2001-02.
"What happens unfortunately is that when something bad happens and it gets reported in the media, I think people have got a view that there's a lot more stuff happening than there really is," he said.
"People think that crime's on the rise, but it's not right at all."
He believes rising employment rates have played a big part in the change.
"Unemployment is one of them, people are pretty well off," he said.
"Yes there's homeless people and people who are struggling, but economically I don't think the community's ever been in better shape."
Inspector Flude never set out to join the police.
He'd planned to pursue school teaching at Don College before a newspaper ad led him to the police academy.
Almost before he knew it he was following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, and paving a trail for younger brother Shane, a long-time sergeant on the North-West Coast.
He started out policing traffic in Burnie, and it was during a four-year stint booking motorists that he began crafting what he considers an officer's most important skill.
"You're talking to 10 people a day. Some of them are good, some of them aren't good, but it taught you how to deal with people that weren't too happy to see you.
"My view has always been that the ability to communicate is paramount - if you can't do that, you're never going to be a very good police officer.
"You might be talking to the mayor one day or a homeless person or a criminal or a shop owner .... everyone's got a different view on everything and being able to navigate that and still stay on the side of everyone - especially when you're trying to complete a job or get to an outcome - is pretty tricky."
A career featuring stints in the criminal investigation branch, drug squad and general duties means Inspector Flude has virtually seen it all.
He's been on the front page of Tasmanian newspapers 15 times, witnessed continual improvements in police-community relations, and had grateful community members buy him coffee.
Then there's the heartbreak of delivering bad news and attending crashes.
In his estimation, 98 per cent of the job is great and two per cent is terrible.
"Having to go to someone's house who you've never met and deliver bad news in relation to a death or something along those lines ... that's probably the toughest job we ever do and there's no way to train for that.
"It's just a horrible time but you've got try and get through it.
"When you go home that day you've got to try and put it aside because if you cart that baggage home with you it builds up and that's not healthy either."
He believes talking through distressing situations in the immediate aftermath can be best way to move forward.
"In the old days we would all sit round in a group on the shift after something terrible had happened and have a conversation about it before people went home.
"I think that helped a lot to get people through because to say nothing and go home quiet ... I don't think that's a great way to deal with that stuff.
"It made us stronger and more resilient because of the way we handled it."
Inspector Flude spent the last five years of his career manning the Deloraine station - one of the state's oldest - and helped establish the new Longford station earlier this year.
His last day was celebrated by about 90 present and former colleagues, including his academy course instructor - "I was really chuffed they turned up".
Excited to take on the next chapter, the father-of-two hopes to spend more time outdoors and catching up with friends.
"I've been lucky to retire enjoying the job I started when I was pretty well 16 years old.
"I've never regretted any of it."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
