The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Confidential report reveals allegations of bullying and sexual harassment at West Tamar Council

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 24 2022 - 12:27am, first published September 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl. FILE PICTURE

A confidential report prepared by the West Tamar Council has shed a spotlight on poor behaviour in local government with allegations of bullying and sexual harassment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.