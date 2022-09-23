The Examiner
Stephen James Williams found guilty of trafficking in a controlled substance

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
Williams guilty: Drug network revealed in court

EXCLUSIVE: A former financial backer of Empire 44 and Lloyds Hotel orchestrated an elaborate drug enterprise that involved the sale of MDMA, MDA, Heroin, and Methamphetamine within Tasmania.

