The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

MONA's exclusive Ladies Lounge to close - for now

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 7 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ladies Lounge was developed in 2020 and was the subject of an anti-discrimination complaint by an interstate tourist.
The Ladies Lounge was developed in 2020 and was the subject of an anti-discrimination complaint by an interstate tourist.

MONA will appeal an order to close a section of the museum created exclusively for women or make it open to all in the Supreme Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.