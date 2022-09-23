Tasmania Police encourage responsible behaviour ahead of AFL Grand Final

Tasmania Police are encouraging anyone celebrating the AFL Grand Final tomorrow to do so safely.
"With AFL Grand Final Day traditionally busy for Tasmania Police, we're urging anyone celebrating the match tomorrow to do so responsibly," said Acting Inspector Adrian Leary.
"With tomorrow's match returning to its traditional time slot of 2:30pm, I urge anyone planning to consume alcohol while watching the match to have a plan to get home safely.
"If you're planning on drinking, look after your mates, and never drink drive - we don't want anyone's day to end in a tragedy."
Tasmania Police will patrol entertainment precincts state-wide and remind the community that antisocial, drunk, and unruly behaviour won't be tolerated by police.
"Police want everyone to enjoy their Grand Final day celebrations tomorrow and to get home safely," Acting Inspector Leary said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
