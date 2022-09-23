The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police urge those celebrating AFL Grand Final to do so safely

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
September 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police encourage responsible behaviour ahead of AFL Grand Final

Tasmania Police are encouraging anyone celebrating the AFL Grand Final tomorrow to do so safely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.