Chairlift future no longer up in the air after new process supported

The City of Launceston council's revised approach to handling a proposal to replace the Cataract Gorge chairlift has been welcomed by community members and councillors alike.
Councillors unanimously endorsed a motion to give the project to replace the 1972-built infrastructure their in-principle support on May 2.
As part of this process, council officers released a three-step plan involving a land disposal process, giving consent to the chairlift's owners to lodge a development application - a requirement as Cataract Gorge is council land - and issuing a new licence.
This was after an initial attempt at starting the project by giving the chairlift owners permission to lodge a development application failed to get off the ground.
Councillor Alan Harris - who remembered the chairlift opening more than 50 years ago - said it was a "great step forward".
"The three step process that has been put before us is in fact very welcome," he said.
"I'm sure it has been welcomed by all community, to enable them to have an input into what the new chairlift will look like.
"It will obviously have to meet the current standards for safety and access and there'll be many people who will want that improvement on what is currently offered."
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said he supported the new process, however, he was content to go straight to the development application process as was suggested some weeks ago.
Cr McKenzie said the multi-step process amounted to a loss of efficiency for the proponents and they would understandably be frustrated, but the council had to do right by the community.
"It's appropriate that we make sure we manage (Cataract Gorge) on behalf of the people of Launceston and beyond to make sure we get the best outcomes," he said.
"My only concern is the time that it will take to get to where we're going to get to, but we need to get the right decision."
Rocelyn Ives, vice president of the Launceston Cataract Gorge Protection Association, otherwise known as Hands Off Our Gorge, said the group welcomed the council's change of tack.
Ms Ives said the three-step process, which gave residents several opportunities to have their say through public consultation , was sensible.
"It is hoped this opportunity to comment will be well-advertised and will allow for sufficient time in the process for the community to engage fully with the proposal," she said.
"And, ideally, also enough time for modifications to be made to it in response to feedback, should this be necessary.
"It is not desirable for any party to go to the appeals tribunal, so let's do what we can to support a suitable chairlift renewal for our wonderful Cataract Gorge."
