Missed plane in Spain results in call to explain

A West Launceston man who missed his aeroplane flight from Spain appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court via telephone.
Nicholas Phillip Milner, 32, rang the court at 9.05 am and advised that his flight had been cancelled on Saturday and that he was currently in Spain.
He said he was available to appear by telephone.
Magistrate Simon Brown called the supplied number remarking that it was "remarkably clear line" when Mr Milner answered.
Mr Milner pleaded guilty to common assault by pushing the proprietor of a business and to trespass for entering the back office of the business on October 6, 2023.
Mr Milner pleaded not guilty to the assault of a man on October 21 and to destroying property when he knocked the man's glasses off.
"I maintain the not guilty plea to destroying property because myself and a friend saw him push the lens out of the glasses himself," Mr Milner said.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox said the prosecution case was that Mr Milner struck the complainant to the face, causing the complainant to fall to the ground and suffer an injury to his eye.
Mr Milner said he would tell the court that the assault was with an open-palm slap and that the complainant did not fall to the ground.
Mr Brown adjourned the case for disputed facts hearing until September 12.
In 2020, Milner was fined $500 for stealing a drill from Bunnings.
