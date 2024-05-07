Telstra upgrades start in Hadspen, mobile outages expected

Telstra is upgrading its Hadspen mobile network to better 4G services and provide new 5G coverage in the area.
The provider warned that disruptions to the mobile service can be expected during the work, which began on Monday.
The upgrades are being carried out during daylight hours for health and safety reasons, meaning technicians need to switch off the equipment supporting mobile services in the area - this may result in some disruption to mobile services.
Telstra warned the works can cause disruption to all devices using their network, including but not limited to mobile handsets, EFTPOS machines, and any device with a Telstra Mobile SIM.
"Every effort will be made to reduce the impact to our customers, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Telsta spokesperson said.
"We encourage customers to prepare with alternative connectivity options.
Where possible customers can use an NBN or other broadband connection to access Wi-Fi calling which will allow the mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls.
This works even during a mobile outage and is a free setting on most popular mobile phones. Satellite options may also be available.
Upgrade work and testing, if all goes according to plan, will be completed by Sunday, May 12.
"Site outages will be kept to a minimum during that period, and we anticipate launching the improved services as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding while we upgrade the network."
