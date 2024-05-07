The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Telstra upgrades start in Hadspen, mobile outages expected

By Staff Reporters
May 7 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra upgrades start in Hadspen, mobile outages expected
Telstra upgrades start in Hadspen, mobile outages expected

Telstra is upgrading its Hadspen mobile network to better 4G services and provide new 5G coverage in the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.