The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greens acuse Labor of bowing down to hospitality sector over poker machine harm minimisation

IB
By Isabel Bird
September 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Few words spoken by Labor on poker machine measures

Uncertainty surrounding Labor's position on the government's poker machine harm minimisation scheme remains after the party continued to make few comments on the matter on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.