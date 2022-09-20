The Examiner
Tourism Tasmania releases visitation results for the 2021-22 financial year

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
September 20 2022 - 6:00pm
Tasmania had 797,300 interstate and international visitors in the year to June 2022.

Visitors to Tasmania spent $2.39 billion over the last financial year, according to Tourism Tasmania data.

