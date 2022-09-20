Visitors to Tasmania spent $2.39 billion over the last financial year, according to Tourism Tasmania data.
The Tasmanian Visitor Survey report to the end of June showed that the spend was 96 per cent of that spent in the state in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spend was also up by 64 per cent on the year ending June 2021.
Domestic visitor spend in the year to June 2022 was $2.312 billion, the highest annual domestic spend on record.
The report notes that for the first time in a June quarter, more than 300,000 interstate and international people visited Tasmania, which was six per cent more than the June quarter of 2019.
"An 11-per-cent increase in domestic visitation in this quarter - from 2019 - was significant enough to completely offset the much slower return of international visitors," it said.
The report said for the first time in any 12-month period, Queensland surpassed NSW as the second largest visitor market, behind Victoria.
Overall, Tasmania had 797,300 interstate and international visitors in the year to June 2022, up 39 per cent from 2021.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
