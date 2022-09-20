The Examiner
Bank of Us has reported a 15% slide in net profit, but its CEO says that reflects a return to normal after the pandemic

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:00am
Paul Ranson doesn't want growth for growth's sake. Photo by Rod Thompson.

Launceston-based Bank of Us this week reported a 15 per cent slide in net earnings for the year to June 30, to $5.1 million - a result that chief executive officer Paul Ranson said was related to a "normalisation" of business after an abnormally profitable period throughout the heights of COVID.

