Penny Royal adds nighttime zipline to adventure offering

Launceston's only theme park is hoping to reach new heights with nighttime adventures.
Penny Royal is hoping to shake up the traditionally quiet period by taking tourists - and locals - on a high-flying adventure "across the starlit sky".
The themed adventure park is adding 'Cliff Nights' - an evening experience to mirror its daytime zipline and cliff climbs - to its winter roster this year.
The night adventure - which will run four times throughout the colder months - was designed by the entertainment venue as part of Discover Tasmania's Off Season campaign.
The campaign was designed to showcase the region's natural wonders and encourage tourism during traditionally quieter periods.
"We designed 'Cliff Nights' as a way to fill the colder evenings with as much fun as you'd have in the warmer seasons, but also to make the best out of an early sunset," said Cole Ross, Penny Royal Adventures' manager.
Like its daytime counterpart, Cliff Nights includes the cliff walk, zipline, cliff jump and rock climbing - although with the key points of difference the temperature and the starry skies above.
"A night full of adventure is a great way to keep warm, but don't forget to rug up so you can stop and take in the city lights," Mr Ross said.
Cliff Nights is the first major update to the adventure park's activity roster since it re-opened in 2016, in which time it has also relaunched Alida Restaurant.
The new offering launches May 25 for a select run of nights on June 22, July 27 and August 28, beginning from 6pm to 9pm.
Tickets are available at the Penny Royal website for booking now, with limited slots available for each date.
