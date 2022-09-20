Confirmation of candidates for Meander Valley and Northern Midlands

A list of candidates for councillor positions in Meander Valley and Northern Midlands was released by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission yesterday.
The TEC revealed about 500 nominations were submitted for the 263 councillor positions available across Tasmania, 22 of which came from the North's largest council area by mass.
READ MORE: Gorge Hotel to face council for approval
Out of the nine Northern Midlands councillors elected in 2018, all except for one are set to run again, with Andrew Calvert opting to retire.
Fresh faces were abundant, as 13 newcomers threw their hate into the ring, including well-known local journalist Alison Andrews and long-time Longford farmer Richard Archer.
The top job is set to be battled out by three contenders, with current mayor Mary Knowles looking to one-up her come-from-behind victory from 2018. Her opposition comes in the form of prominent local businessmen - and admin for the Northern Midlands Council Watch Facebook page - Andrew McCullagh. They are set to be joined by Ross resident Kim Peart, running in his second consecutive election.
Next door, 21 candidates nominated themselves for councillor positions at Meander Valley council.
READ MORE: Ockenden signs up for Junior Sports Awards
Existing councillors Tanya King and Andrew Sherriff were the only two that decided against running for their positions again.
A four-man match-up is set to unfold for the municipality's mayor role, as Wayne Johnston looks to fend off competition from fellow councillors Rodney Synfield, and John Temple. Westbury born-and-bred community advocate and public servant Ben Dudman is set t come in as the outsider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.